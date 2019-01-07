Carmella Makes Interesting Comments On Her WWE Come-Up, WWE Star Turns 28, Most Devastating Kicks

- Above is the latest WWE Top 10 video, featuring the most devastating Superstar kicks.
- WWE's Jack Gallagher turns 28 years old today while ECW Original CW Anderson turns 47. Also, today would have been the 69th birthday of former WWE Cruiserweight Champion Chavo "Classic" Guerrero, Sr.
- Carmella took to Twitter today and made the following comments on her come-up in WWE:
•not blonde— MELLA I$ MONEY (@CarmellaWWE) January 7, 2019
•didn't come from a legacy
•was the LAST overall draft pick
•not one of the 4 horsewomen
•no famous parents
•didn't parachute from another sport
I've been overlooked and underestimated since day one. But I'm out here doing the damn thing! PERIODDDTTTT! pic.twitter.com/1FKzkq1n4i