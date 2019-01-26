Casting Notes On New WWE Reality TV Project, WALTER's WWE NXT In-Ring Debut Opponent, WWE - Mattel

- Mattel's new Elite Collection Series 67 will feature their first-ever figures for The Velveteen Dream, Cedric Alexander (with WWE Cruiserweight Title) and WWE NXT Women's Champion Shayna Baszler (with title). The set also features new version of Rey Mysterio, Randy Orton and Jeff Hardy. WWE posted this first look at the series.

- The following has been announced for Wednesday's NXT UK episode on the WWE Network:

* WALTER makes in-ring debut against Jack Starz

* Tyler Bate & Trent Seven vs. Marcel Barthel & Fabian Aichner

* NXT UK Tag Team Champions Zack Gibson & James Drake issue a championship decree

- As noted, it was announced on Friday that WWE is partnering with veteran reality TV producers Bunim-Murray Productions to find the next female Superstar. Bunim-Murray is the same company behind Total Bellas, Total Divas, Keeping Up with The Kardashians and other shows. Casting is now underway for "a forthcoming reality show that will document the search for the next great female competitor," according to the announcement from WWE.

Below is the casting graphic from Bunim-Murray. It reads, "Do you have what it takes to be a WWE Superstar? If you are athletic, charismatic, outgoing and wildly entertaining, then you might be perfect for a new television series that chronicles WWE's search for the next female Superstar. WWE and Bunim-Murray Productions, producers of Total Divas and Keeping Up with The Kardashians, are currently casting high-potential women for this new show. To apply, please visit BMPCasting.com/sftnfs. You will be asked to attach three recent photos, briefly answer questions and share your contact information. Soon you could be competing to be WWE's next Superstar."

There's no word yet on the title for the new project but we will keep you updated. The link below notes that applicants must be 21 years of age by March 2019. It's interesting to note that the actual application has required fields for your Facebook, Instagram and Twitter profiles. The application also asks for the names and phone numbers of your mother & father.

The application includes a section with 20 questions. Below are just a few of the more interesting questions and the wrestling-related questions:

* Why do you want to be a WWE Female Superstar?

* Do you have any experience as a wrestler?

* What makes you think you have what it takes to be a WWE Female Superstar?

* Do you smoke cigarettes? Drink alcohol? How often and how much do you drink?

* Have you ever blacked out (i.e. forgotten significant events which occurred while you were drunk)? Have you ever been convicted of a DUI? If yes, please explain.

* Do you smoke marijuana or use hard drugs? Have you ever? Please explain.

* Search for the Next Female Superstar (wt) has a zero tolerance drug policy. If you use drugs, can you go without for several months?

* Have you ever been convicted of a crime? If yes, please explain the circumstances and legal outcome.