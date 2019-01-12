Charlotte Flair Says It's Her Destiny To Main Event WrestleMania

During yesterday's launching of the new UK WWE Performance Center in London, Charlotte Flair had an interview with Inside The Ropes. Flair began getting emotional when she started to reflect on her character's recent invigorated attitude, explaining that the new level of intensity is from growing unapologetic after she had to minimize her success for too long.

"For so long, I've felt like I couldn't brag or be proud of my accomplishments, that so many people were like, 'Well why is Charlotte flair this many times champion, why is she always in the title picture, why has she main evented RAW and SmackDown?' And when people kept saying that, it made me feel bad," Flair explained with tears welling up in her eyes. "I actually felt bad for everything I had accomplished.

"And certain individuals made me feel bad instead of saying like, 'Why can't you just be proud of me knowing that, whoever talent I face is on the journey with me?' Flair continued. "And I think once December rolled around, I had just had enough of where I can't apologize for being good. I am that good. And I am going to continue to prove to people that I am the baddest woman on the planet, and nothing's gonna stop me, and it is my destiny to main event WrestleMania."

As well documented, the original match between Becky Lynch and Ronda Rousey at the 2018 WWE Survivor Series was forced to change at the last minute - the result of Lynch's severe concussion and broken face suffered after a punch from Nia Jax on RAW. Lynch would select her long time friend turned foe, Flair as her replacement for Survivor Series, and the match would ultimately end in a DQ when Flair grabbed a kendo stick and began a vicious attack on Rousey. Rousey then made a surprise appearance at last month's WWE TLC PPV, shoving over a ladder that Lynch and Flair were climbing just as they nearly reached the WWE SmackDown Women's Championship.

As their rivalry rages on, Flair wanted to make it abundantly clear that it's not important which woman is standing before her at WrestleMania, her primary focus is that she's in the main event.

"I don't care what woman is standing in front of me," Flair said. "WrestleMania is my goal because I am the main event."

