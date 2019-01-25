Charlotte Helps Sasha Banks Train For Ronda Rousey (Video), Triple H & The McMahons - Axxess, Stock

- WWE posted this video of Sasha Banks training at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando and The Amazing Red's House of Glory wrestling school in Queens, preparing for Sunday's match with RAW Women's Champion Ronda Rousey at the WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view. The video shows Banks training with Oney Lorcan, Drew Gulak, Charlotte Flair, and Red.
- WWE stock was up 2.10% today, closing at $83.36 per share. Today's high was $83.46 and the low was $81.61.
- Triple H, Stephanie McMahon and Shane McMahon have been announced for special in-ring Q&A sessions at the Royal Rumble Axxess event at the Phoenix Convention Center this weekend. Triple H's interview will take place tonight as Axxess kicks off, Shane will appear on Saturday and Stephanie will host her Q&A on Rumble Sunday. Details are in the tweets below:
