Triple H Says He Has Been Cleared To Start Training

The last time we saw Triple H in the ring, as a performer, he and Shawn Michaels defeated The Undertaker and Kane at Crown Jewel. But maybe even more noteworthy from that match was that Triple H tore his pectoral muscles and underwent surgery shortly thereafter.

It's been two-and-a-half months since then and Triple H updated his status during a WWE media call on Wednesday that Wrestling Inc. was on hand for.

"I just got cleared to actually start training," revealed Triple H. "Anyone that's had a serious injury knows the difference between rehabbing a couple of hours a day and actually training. The difference is trying to get better vs. actually bettering yourself.

"So, I just got clearance to start training and I'm excited about that as I sit here right now extremely sore from that training. It was one week ago I got the clearance so the training has already been stepped up. But I'm feeling good."

With The Game now training, naturally the speculation will shift to when he'll be able to return to the ring. That's still a ways away as the normal full recovery time from his injury is 5-9 months which would be the time in between WrestleMania and SummerSlam.

But once Triple H does return, you may be able to pencil in Batista as someone who he could feud with. Both former Evolution members will be 50 years old, but they teased one last match during SmackDown 1000 in October.

Also, as we previously reported, Batista teased a return to the ring in response to WWE wishing him a happy birthday last week.

You ain't seen nothin yet! https://t.co/1zPBX6urBT — Dave Bautista (@DaveBautista) January 19, 2019

Batista has stated 2019 would be his last year in the ring, and Triple H has said he doesn't plan on wrestling into his 50s.

You can listen to more highlights from Triple H's media call, as well as part two of Nick's interview with Sean "X-Pac" Waltman, in the player below. During the interview, Waltman discusses his Royal Rumble matches from 1999 and 2000. He also gives some of his predictions for this Sunday's Royal Rumble.