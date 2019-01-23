Wrestling Inc.

Chase Field's Royal Rumble Burger (Photo), WWE NXT UK Highlights (Video), HHH & Stephanie McMahon

By Marc Middleton | January 23, 2019

- Above are highlights from this week's WWE NXT UK episode, which featured a showdown between WALTER and WWE UK Champion Pete Dunne, Travis Banks vs. Jordan Devlin in the main event and more.

- WWE has announced a Royal Rumble Axxess meet & greet with Triple H and Stephanie McMahon for Sunday. Tickets are available now. The Sunday meet & greets with Drew McIntyre and WWE Intercontinental Champion Bobby Lashley have been pulled.

- Chase Field in Phoenix will be selling a special Royal Rumble Burger for Sunday's Rumble pay-per-view, as seen below. The burger features 18 ounces of pork bratwurst patty, cheddar cheese, smoked bacon, crispy coleslaw, fried onions, BBQ aioli and a toasted onion roll, topped with fried mac & cheese wedges. You can see a photo of the concoction below:


