Chris Jericho Comments On His Relationship With Triple H

Today on his Instagram, Chris Jericho posted a photo from a few years back of himself with Triple H. In the caption Jericho wrote:

"Here's to a true brother, through good times and bad! Triple H...much respect! #lovehate #goodbrother"

As noted, earlier this week Chris Jericho appeared at the All Elite Wrestling rally in Jacksonville, Florida and announced he had signed with the promotion.

See Also Chris Jericho On If Vince McMahon Knew He Was Joining AEW, His Signing Being Like Hulk Hogan To WCW

Jericho appeared on Busted Open Radio a couple days ago to talk about his decision to sign with AEW and not join up again with WWE. He noted that conversations were held with Vince McMahon and he was aware ahead of time that Jericho would be going with AEW.

"A lot of that stuff is private but I did have a very amicable conversation with him and he knew it, he knew what I was doing," Jericho said of Vince. "It was not a surprise. I didn't just show up in Jacksonville and that was it. The bottom line is that the Khan family isn't messing around. They want to make a go of this, and they have a lot of money, and they have a lot of capital, they have a lot of business acumen in sports and entertainment. Not sports entertainment, but the two separate entities. They own the Jacksonville Jaguars and they operate that organization.

"They own the Fulham football club in London in the Premier League. They know how to run that operation and they understand the pomp and circumstance of what happens when you have a big time sports entity. It's not just a team, it's all of the glitz and glamour surrounding it. They were very adamant that they wanted Chris Jericho on the roster. ... WWE was very amicable in saying congratulations, and go kick ass. So, that's basically what happened. Now once it happened, I don't know what the reaction would be, but the last conversation I had was an amicable one, for sure."