Chris Jericho On All Elite Wresting's TV Deal, How His Signing Further Legitimized AEW

Further details continue to emerge regarding All Elite Wrestling and their signing of former WWE superstar, Chris Jericho. It was reported here earlier today, via Wrestling Observer Radio, that Jericho's contract with AEW will be for three years, and he claims it is the best contract he's agreed to in the span of his career.

Chris Jericho was a guest on Busted Open Radio today, taking the time to discuss the behind the scenes happenings as AEW prepares for their second show, Double Or Nothing, and the other major plans ahead of them. Jericho explained that, beyond the wrestlers that people see performing in the ring, AEW still needs to establish which people will work behind the scenes in making executive creative decisions.

"Obviously, to start a wrestling company isn't the easiest thing to do, so there's a lot of work to be done," Jericho said. "A lot of things that have to happen. I do know this, as much as the people that you saw on the screen on Tuesday at the rally that are being signed, there's a whole backstage element that's being signed. All the things that you see in the WWE, you see in AEW, with talent relations, to booking agents, to director of the show, as far as the camera men, and all that sort of thing."

Jericho wouldn't reveal the networks that AEW has been negotiating television deals with, however, he did emphasize how legitimate any of the current options would be, and thinks it would encourage fan's excitement even further.

"As far as TV goes," Jericho said, "I mean it's one of those things, I wouldn't have gone to All Elite if there wasn't a strong TV deal on the table being worked on, and there's a couple that I know of, and both of them are like, 'Wow!' Like if it's announced, if it's one of those two, you'll go welp, that's what you need."

Jericho also believes that the announcement of him signing with AEW this past Tuesday created some legitimacy for the brand in it's own right. Even further, Jericho hopes his signing inspired people on the independent circuits and in WWE to believe that they can come to AEW and be just as successful as he is.

"That's another thing that I was going to say," mentioned Jericho, "By me joining the company, fans and wrestlers most importantly go, 'Holy sh--, this is the real deal. If Jericho went there, this is real.' Because a lot of people don't know Kenny [Omega], or Cody [Rhodes], or The Bucks. We know them, but your average fan doesn't, and your guy that's in the WWE making a decent living, but thinks they can do better, now knows that, 'Wow, Jericho can go there, I can go there too.'

Before the interview ended, Jericho further emphasized that the TV deals they are finalizing will blow the professional wrestling community away.

"And yes," Jericho affirmed, "the television deals that are being talked about, again, nothing is set in stone, but the three that I know of will have people going, 'Ok, this is the real deal.'"

EXCLUSIVE: "I wouldn't have gone to All Elite if there wasn't a strong TV deal on the table being worked on, and there's a couple that I know of that are on the table..."@IAmJericho on why @AEWrestling will further legitimize itself when their TV deal is announced.#AEW pic.twitter.com/yCchkQf1y5 — SiriusXM Busted Open (@BustedOpenRadio) January 10, 2019

You can listen to the full interview above. If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit Busted Open Radio with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.