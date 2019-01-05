Chris Jericho Pays Tribute To Longtime NJPW Referee, ROH Tag Wars Is Announced, Marty Scurll

- Above is the latest ROH Throwback featuring Marty Scurll vs. Matt Taven vs. Kenny King vs. SANADA at the 2018 War of the Worlds: Royal Oaks event. Near the end of the match, Taven had Scurll covered for the three-count, but referee Todd Sinclair was busy paying attention to a submission attempt between King and SANADA. Taven yelled at Sinclair and shoved him, as Sinclair fell back Scurll lowblows Taven and rolled him up for the win.

- ROH announced Tag Wars 2019 is coming to the Road to G1 Supercard events on January 24 (Dallas), January 25 (Houston), and January 26 (San Antonio). The winner of the 12-team tournament will get a future shot at the ROH World Tag Titles, currently held by The Briscoes. All three events will be streamed on ROH HonorClub.

- Chris Jericho paid tribute to longtime NJPW referee Tiger Hattori for working his last Tokyo Dome event at Wrestle Kingdom 13. Hattori debuted as a referee in the late 70s, working for promotions like All-Japan, NWA, and most recently, NJPW. Jericho wrote, "Congrats to my old friend Tiger Hattori for working his last Tokyo Dome show, last night. Tiger is one of the most genuine and best people I've ever had the pleasure to work with, and my times shared with him, and so many great brothers, including Eddie Guerrero, Chris Benoit, Doc Dean, and Black Cat, will never be forgotten. Kanpai Tiger!"