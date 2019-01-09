Wrestling Inc.

Chris Jericho Removed From WWE TV Opening Video, WWE And Stephanie McMahon At CES, Deonna Purrazzo

By Marc Middleton | January 09, 2019

- As seen above, WWE Music has released the "Fluent In Purrazzo" theme song for WWE NXT Superstar Deonna Purrazzo.

- Chris Jericho has been replaced by SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Bar in the video package that opens WWE TV programs. As noted, WWE quickly moved Jericho to their Alumni roster after his All Elite Wrestling signing was revealed on Tuesday.

- Stephanie McMahon is currently at the 2019 CES (Consumer Electronics Show) in Las Vegas as WWE has a special lounge set up there. She tweeted the following from the event:


