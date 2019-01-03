Chris Jericho Vs. Tetsuya Naito Wrestle Kingdom 13 Match Gets New Stipulation

During the final press conference before Wrestle Kingdom 13, known as Fan Fiesta, a twist was added to an already heated match.
In the above video, Tetsuya Naito and Chris Jericho agreed to have a no disqualification match for Jericho's IWGP Intercontinental Title. After Jericho initially requested the match, Naito wouldn't give in. After finally agreeing, the two signed the new contract.
Jericho then attacked Naito, powerbombing him through a table before saying he'd end his career inside the Tokyo Dome.
Below is the updated full card for tomorrow's event.
IWGP Heavyweight Championship
Kenny Omega (c) vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi
IWGP Intercontinental Championship - No DQ
Chris Jericho (c) vs. Tetsuya Naito
IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Championship
KUSHIDA (c) vs. Taiji Ishimori
IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Tag Team Championship
Yoshinobu Kanemaru and El Desperado (c) vs. Roppongi 3K vs. BUSHI and Shingo Takagi
RevPro British Heavyweight Championship
Tomohiro Ishii (c) vs. Zack Sabre Jr.
IWGP US Championship
Cody Rhodes (c) vs. Juice Robinson
IWGP Tag Team Championship
Tama Tonga and Tanga Loa (c) vs. EVIL and SANADA vs. The Young Bucks
NEVER Openweight Championship
Kota Ibushi (c) vs. Will Ospreay
Kazuchika Okada vs. Jay White
Number One Contender Gauntlet Match for the NEVER Openweight Six-Man Tag Team Championship (Pre-Show)
Hirooki Goto, Beretta, & Chuckie T vs. Minoru Suzuki, Lance Archer, & Davey Boy Smith Jr. vs. Ryusuke Taguchi, Togi Makabe, & Toru Yano vs. Yuji Nagata, Jeff Cobb, & David Finlay vs. Marty Scurll, Hangman Page, & Yujiro Takahashi
You can watch the show live on NJPW World (about $9 to sign-up) or on Fite.tv. Join us early tomorrow at 2 am ET (11 pm PT) for complete live coverage. We have also partnered with Fite TV to give away a free promo code to watch the event via Fite TV, details are below:
