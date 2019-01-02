Tetsuya Naito Talks NJPW "Kissing Up To" Chris Jericho

Tetsuya Naito spoke with NJPW in an in-character interview before his upcoming IWGP Championship match against Chris Jericho at Wrestle Kingdom 13. Here are some of the highlights:

Chris Jericho being part-time in NJPW:

"Yeah. But I do believe that the winner is proven right. Even though he doesn't wrestle a lot, and he's pre-occupied with another career, I'm the one who lost to him in Osaka. It's my fault that he's got that chip on his shoulder. That's on me."

NJPW expanding internationally without Jericho:

"It's all because he was able to take that title from me in Osaka. I know that New Japan wants to use his name for overseas expansion, but I want them to stop kissing up to him. That'll happen once I take back that title. I've said this many times before, but they should focus on showing the pure New Japan style to the world, instead of altering it."

Facing Jericho at Dominion back in June:

"I could feel his intent, as if he was truly trying to kill me. He was different from what I expected, different from other American wrestlers. He was probably switching things up because he was in New Japan. Besides just his wrestling, I understood why he's been a top start for many years. He has a nimble mind. He's put it all together to get to the point he's at now."

Why he can't lose again at Wrestle Kingdom 13:

"I can't lose. If he beats me again, he will have an even greater sense of entitlement in New Japan. And it'll be a black mark on me. However, as much as I'd like to talk, we would still just be one and one, so I can't say too much to that."

Naito also discussed more on his feud with the IWGP Intercontinental Champion. You can check out the full interview by clicking here. Be sure to join our live coverage of Wrestle Kingdom 13 this Friday beginning at 2 am ET.