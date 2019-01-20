Christian Says AEW Should "Focus On Themselves" And Not Worry About WWE Like TNA Did

Christian spoke with TV Insider about All Elite Wrestling, his show with Edge on the WWE Network, and the finals months of his WWE in-ring career. Below are highlights from the interview:

Thoughts on All Elite Wrestling:

"I think that they need to focus on themselves. I think the knock TNA had is they seemed to worry too much about what WWE was doing instead of focusing on their own. That would be the way to go, in my opinion. As far as new signing Chris Jericho goes, he is obviously one of the biggest names in the history of the industry. So that is a major feather in their cap right off the bat that they are legit and going to try to make it work. Otherwise, Chris is a professional. He wouldn't have attached himself to it if he didn't think AEW had a bright future."

The Edge & Christian Show on the WWE Network:

"I'm excited to work with all the talent, because many are playing against type of what you're seeing them portray on television on a weekly basis. We try to have a fun environment when there's not the pressure of live television. It's just a very easygoing atmosphere with tons of room to ad-lib and make things your own. We definitely had certain people in mind for different skits. Bray Wyatt, for me, from the first season and second with the midwife skit, which was to me, so funny. Then there was Samoa Joe with the Girl Scout cookies. Even doing throwbacks with the superstars of the past. I think everyone really has delivered, and I'm just really happy with how the season has gone."

Looking back at the end of his in-ring career with WWE:

"For me, I've never been the guy to go out there and say, 'That's it. I'm done.' Honestly, I think what happened is when I got hurt, nobody knew this was going to be the end. It was a bit of a process. It was four or five months down the line when we realized I wasn't coming back from it. So, it's kind of hard to go back after and say, 'Remember five months ago when I was off TV? Well, guess what?' It got to a certain point when it was too hard to go back and do anything. I'm completely fine with my career. I feel like I accomplished everything I ever set out to accomplish. On to the next chapter."

Christian also discussed his new show, Knight Fight on the History Channel. You can read the whole interview here.