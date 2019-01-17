Edge And Christian Discuss Which Wrestling Moves Are More Painful Than They Look

Recently on E&C's Pod Of Awesomeness, former world champions Edge and Christian participated in a fan Q&A session. Among many other things, Christian talked about being a guest trainer at the WWE Performance Center as well as [not literally] being broken in half by a spear from Goldberg. Also, Edge and Christian weighed in on surprisingly painful professional wrestling maneuvers.

During the podcast, Christian shared that he had a busy week, recently working with new talent at the WWE PC.

"I went down, I was at the Performance Center this week for a couple of days," Christian recalled. "Yeah, [as a guest trainer brought in by Shawn Michaels]... So I did that for a couple of days. That was cool. I always enjoy doing that. A lot of fun chatting with the talent down there. There's a lot of talent, so that was fun."

On the subject of Christian's memorable spear bump, 'Captain Charisma' professed that Goldberg brought it and he sold it well.

"How did it feel? Well, it was there! And I think it was one of those ones where obviously he brought the spear and I'd like to think that I took pretty good bumps. So it was one of those ones where I turned around into it, he was already moving at such a fast pace, so when I stepped into it we met at the exact right time. And yeah, it was there and I felt it. But, I mean, it was just two pros doing what they do. And yeah, I was fine, and it was great, and the reaction says it all." Christian added, "that's how it was supposed to be."

When asked what move is more painful than it looks, Edge picked a badly executed bodyslam.

"I can tell you one off the top of my head and it all depends on the person executing it and you're basically left up to how they execute it," Edge said. "And it sounds simple and it sounds crazy, but a bodyslam because if they over-rotate you or they can drop you on the top of your shoulders and it's all up to the person doing it. I remember I took one from Big Show and he's so damn tall, right? And I hit a little bit feet first, which then caused me to hit lower back. My entire back seized up. I remember I rolled out of the ring and I couldn't lift my feet! And it was a no-DQ match. [Shudders] It was weird."

Christian weighed in on the subject naming the monkey flip, either giving or receiving, as his pick.

"This sounds weird too, but a monkey flip can be the same way, right?" Christian asked. "I remember I had a hard time when I was wrestling training and I took a lot of pride that I picked it up really, really fast, but I always had a hard time first of all giving monkey flips because I would always come down and slam my lower back and I got this bruise and we kept working on monkey flips and it always hurt me so bad. And I remember taking monkey flips too, and if you get over-rotated on that, you can kind of snap your head forward in a little bit of a whiplash motion, right? And if you don't get thrown far enough, you can land on your shoulder blades first and then kind of come back on your lower back and feet, so there's that too. Sometimes, with that too, it kind of depends on how hard the person is pushing you off with their legs."

