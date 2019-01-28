Christian - WWE HOF Comedy On The E&C Show (Video), Shane McMahon On Being Banged Up, WWE - UNICEF

- Above is a clip from tonight's new episode of The Edge & Christian show on the WWE Network, featuring Christian trying to get into the WWE Hall of Fame with Edge.

- WWE announced the following on their new partnership with UNICEF Kid Power today:

UNICEF KID POWER AND WWE® TO EMPOWER YOUTH WITH NEW PARTNERSHIP NEW YORK and STAMFORD, Conn., Monday, January 28, 2019 – UNICEF Kid Power and WWE (NYSE: WWE) today announced a new partnership that will help give kids the power to save lives by connecting their everyday activity to real-world impact. This school year, UNICEF Kid Power and WWE will work together to reach at least 7,000 classrooms across the United States with WWE Superstars featured in a special collection of Kid Power Ups, which are short, interactive videos designed to get kids moving, playing and learning. With each Kid Power Up, students work together and improve social-emotional skills, and with every ten Kid Power Ups, a classroom unlocks a packet of therapeutic food. UNICEF Kid Power is a program of UNICEF USA which helps students discover how their everyday activities – like moving and learning – can make a difference in the world. By getting active with UNICEF Kid Power, kids unlock therapeutic food that UNICEF delivers to severely malnourished children around the world. The more kids move and learn, the more lives they save. UNICEF Kid Power is free for all elementary school teachers. "We're incredibly excited to grow our UNICEF Kid Power family by partnering with WWE," said Caryl Stern, President and CEO, UNICEF USA. "Around the world, UNICEF empowers young people to create solutions to real-world problems, and UNICEF Kid Power gives that same opportunity to children in the United States. Together, we can ensure every child is empowered to take action." "WWE is proud to partner with UNICEF and leverage our platforms to help kids combat malnutrition the world over," said Stephanie McMahon, WWE Chief Brand Officer. "Through a series of videos with WWE Superstars, kids will be encouraged to dance and think about their personal values, goals and challenges and how they can help save other children's lives." Nearly 17 million children worldwide suffer from the most life-threatening form of malnutrition, severe acute malnutrition. UNICEF treats children with severe acute malnutrition with Ready-to-Use Therapeutic Food packets. The average course of treatment for a severely malnourished child consists of 150 therapeutic food packets over the course of 30 days. To learn more about the UNICEF Kid Power and WWE partnership, visit www.unicefkidpower.org/wwe

- New SmackDown Tag Team Champion Shane McMahon took to Twitter today and commented on being banged up following the win with The Miz over The Bar at last night's WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view.

Shane wrote, "A dream come true for me last night at #RoyalRumble. So happy for @mikethemiz. Big props and thanks to @WWESheamus and @WWECesaro for the opportunity. Just finished my third ice bath from last night. #BangedUp!"

