Edge & Christian Talk Formation Of AEW, Having Lunch With Tony Khan, More

Recently on E&C's Pod Of Awesomeness, professional wrestling legends Edge and Christian weighed in on the formation of All Elite Wrestling. Apparently, Christian has had some experience with the President of AEW, Tony Khan.

According to Edge, Christian was the first person to tell him that Khan is a huge pro wrestling fan.

"While I was asleep [on New Year's Eve], big announcement, All Elite Wrestling. Yeah, New Year's announcement." Edge asked Christian, "well, you're buddies with that Tony Khan, right? I think you were the first guy who told me, 'oh yeah, the son of the [owner of] the Jacksonville Jaguars is a huge [pro] wrestling fan."

Christian shared that he had lunch with Khan and the professional sports executive just wanted to talk pro wrestling.

"Well, I've met [Khan] a few times," Christian recalled. "I met him, strangely enough, through Chris Nowinski, actually. And, yeah, I had a little meal with Chris Nowinski and Chris brought him and he was telling me about stuff in matches that I had that I don't even remember happening. I mean, that's how big of a fan he is and he just wanted to talk to me about wrestling. And I was kind of more interested in the football side of it, so I was talking to him about football and he kept trying to switch the subject back to wrestling, and I kept trying to switch it back to football. Anyways, at one point in the conversation, I tried to talk him into firing his GM and hiring me as the General Manager of the Jacksonville Jaguars. Yeah."

With respect to AEW, Christian said Khan has the money and the passion for pro wrestling to make the new promotion work. 'Captain Charisma' noted that it is never bad to have more places for pro wrestlers to work.

"Yeah, it's pretty big," Christian said. "Well, I mean, obviously, they've got the money for it, right? I mean, [if you own an NFL franchise] and also a football team in England as well. [Khan] obviously has a passion for [pro wrestling]. Having talked to him before, he's a fan of it. And you have young, ambitious guys like Cody and The Young Bucks involved and you saw the success they had with ALL IN. So, like I said, it's very ambitious, but all the luck to them. It's never bad to have places for guys to go out there and apply their trade, guys and girls."

Edge added that he is looking forward to see which performers signs with AEW next.

"Crazier things have happened," Edge stated. "It'll be interesting to see who else they're able to pluck from the indie scene and also who knows with contracts coming up and all that stuff. It could get interesting."

