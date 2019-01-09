Cody And Brandi Rhodes Talk AEW Signing Chris Jericho, Importance Of A TV Deal

All Elite Wrestling held at rally yesterday outside the TIAA Field in Jacksonville, Florida to make a host of announcements for the newly formed promotion. Their next event, Double or Nothing, will take place on May 25 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. One of the other big pieces of news was Chris Jericho has signed with the company just days after losing his IWGP Intercontinental Championship to Tetsuya Naito at Wrestle Kingdom 13 in Tokyo.

After the rally, Cody and Brandi Rhodes spoke to the media, Cody commented about bringing in Y2J and how appreciative he was of Jericho taking a chance with the promotion.

"To have Chris Jericho here today, to give us what we call in the wrestling industry, 'the rub,' and for him to—no pun intended—go all in with All Elite Wrestling, I want that to be the news today," Rhodes said. "So, that meant we held some things back because we want to do this thing slow, we want to do it correct."

Cody also quickly commented on the possibility of a TV deal coming along in the future.

"TV is massively important, but it's not the end all be all, because as you've seen with Being the Elite and the medium we have," Rhodes said. "We have big plans."

In the video below, Brandi Rhodes gave some more insight into AEW looking to be on TV, noting we may not have to wait too long for the announcement.

"[Being on TV] is always the goal for everything," Rhodes responded. "As [Cody] said we are a startup and we are in some 'baby phases' right now. What I can say is more information on that will definitely be forthcoming sooner than later."

Here is the current roster for AEW: Cody Rhodes (Executive Vice President), Matt Jackson (Executive Vice President), Nick Jackson (Executive Vice President), Brandi Rhodes (Chief Brand Officer), Billy Gunn (Agent), Chris Jericho, PAC, "Hangman" Adam Page, Britt Baker, Joey Janela, Penelope Ford, MJF, Christopher Daniels, Frankie Kazarian, and Scorpio Sky.

You can see Cody and Brandi Rhodes full comments in the videos above and below.

