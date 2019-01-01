Cody Rhodes Confirms His Position With All Elite Wrestling In New Statement

Cody Rhodes issued a statement on Twitter regarding the unveiling of All Elite Wrestling this morning. Cody noted that he is the Executive Vice President of the promotion and is sharing that position with The Young Bucks and "a few familiar names."

As we reported earlier, Jacksonville Jaguars co-owner Tony Khan will be the head of the company, with PWInsider reporting that Khan is looking at this as a serious financial investment. Khan is officially the President of AEW, according to a report from Pro Wrestling Sheet.

As noted, there will be a "Double or Nothing" rally in Jacksonville next Tuesday, January 8th at 5 pm ET at the parking lot of West Club at the TIAA Bank Field, home of the Jacksonville Jaguars. That night's SmackDown will emanate from Jacksonville as well. Wrestling Inc. will be live at the rally and will provide any breaking news from it.

Below is the full statement from Cody:

I feel so damn lucky. I believe that more than talent... more than chance... work ethic will guide me where I'd like to go. To be Executive Vice President for our new venture, and to be flanked by Matt and Nick and a few familiar names sharing that position: this is my dream job. I can't think of a time when so many of wrestling's top free agents all opted out of the road usually traveled and instead wanting to start something new. I am excited to see AEW into existence. What's old isn't new - what's new is new. Perception isn't reality - reality is reality. Fans first.

Matt Jackson also commented on the new venture, tweeting, "Thank you for making the decision to do this a no-brainer. We cannot do it without you. #AllEliteWrestling"