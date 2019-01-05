Cody Rhodes Says His Knee Is "Shot", Chris Jericho On Being Champion Again In NJPW (Video), AEW

- Note: The above video is NSFW. The video is of the post-match interview with Chris Jericho and IWGP Intercontinental Champion Tetsuya Naito. The two had a No DQ match at NJPW's Wrestle Kingdom 13 where Jericho dropped the title to Naito. As noted, Jericho said he will be back in NJPW and wants a chance at IWGP Heavyweight Champion Hiroshi Tanahashi.

- One Hour Tees shared the news on their Twitter that AEW Wrestling's logo is the number one selling item on Pro Wrestling Tees. AEW will be doing a Double or Nothing rally on Tuesday in Jacksonville, Florida to give more information on the upcoming event and on the new promotion. Wrestling Inc. will be there live to cover all the breaking news.

The @AEWrestling logo shirt is now officially the number 1 selling item on https://t.co/O6bpncMD8f! pic.twitter.com/SwVCUdFh1P — OneHourTees (@OneHourTees) January 5, 2019

- Cody Rhodes was taking questions on his Twitter today and one was from a fan asking about what surgery Rhodes needed. He responded his knee is "shot" and "shouldn't be walking on it." Rhodes has multiple meniscus tears that will require surgery, but he's expecting to be back to 100% once fully recovered. The injury happened back in November when he heard a "pop" while at ROH Global Wars: Buffalo. Yesterday, Rhodes lost the IWGP US Championship to Juice Robinson at Wrestle Kingdom 13.

#Pharaoh what surgery do you need?? Kinda missed this I think?? — Kevin sanabria (@Thebigdogkev) January 5, 2019