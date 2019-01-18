Cody Rhodes Talks AEW Landing Chris Jericho, If Unions In Wrestling Are Possible, Wrestler Pay

Cody Rhodes spoke with ESPN about All Elite Wrestling landing Chris Jericho, paying wrestlers more, and if a union in wrestling would be possible. Here are some of the highlights:

Treated wrestlers more like Hollywood treats actors, and a union in pro wrestling:

"You talk about acting and how they treat their talent, my favorite actor was my dad, who was a pro wrestler. It didn't matter whether it was 4,000, 14,000 or 40,000, he put on a performance on the same level as any TV or critically acclaimed film presentation. He did that. Wrestlers who are able to do that should be treated the same as the actors in the world who are able to that, too, but that's a long road, admittedly.

"The first thing you've got to do is up the price point. You've got to pay your wrestlers more. And to old-timey, carny promoters who say, 'Oh, that's going to put you out of business,' I disagree with that. I think if you have a proper merchandising and branding arm behind your brand, that you can absolutely supplement that income as well if you're able to provide genuine content that matches sizzle with substance.

"We did it once with All In and we plan to do it again with Double Or Nothing. We want to make this a better world for wrestling fans by making it a better world for wrestlers. So the first step you have is you up that price point and you take care of your wrestlers more. The more that happens, we can continue to go.

"A union in pro wrestling -- and that's this thing that people say all of the time, and they don't realize it -- a union in pro wrestling would put pro wrestling out of business. But, with that said, we should be actively working towards some sort of body, and this is outside of what I'm talking about with AEW and as me in the executive role, but we should actively be working to have the happiest talent you can possibly have.

"Whether that starts as a talent feedback system, or a players' league, or some sort of body where there's a complete, transparent communication between those in the office and those in the locker room. That's massively important, especially when you are traveling the world. I think taking those steps, even if they are baby steps, is great."

How AEW landed Chris Jericho:

"I guess Chris is kind of that wrestling outlaw. When he came to be part of All In, I think he saw that we had a bigger picture in mind. For several years now the business has literally been changing, and it's just ripe for this movement and this revolution and ultimately this alternative, which is what we're trying to be. He had the foresight to see that. The next piece of that puzzle was he brought us onto the Chris Jericho Rock 'N' Wrestling Rager cruise and the magic continued. I think he's capable of making magic, and I think he wanted to make it with us."

Rhodes also discussed his relationship with Tony Khan and more on AEW. You can check out the full interview by clicking here.