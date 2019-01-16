Cody Rhodes Says AEW Won't Be Hiring Writers Anytime Soon

Over the last week, we've heard many of the names that will comprise All Elite Wrestling's active roster. From Cody and The Young Bucks to Hangman Page and Chris Jericho, the roster is taking shape and fans can expect a solid product in the ring.

But there hasn't been as much discussion about the behind-the-scenes personnel involved with AEW. Outside of Billy Gunn being a producer, we haven't heard much else about the agents, production staff or writers.

There's a good reason for that as Cody Rhodes said that the promotion isn't looking to hire writers any time soon. Cody had an interview with sescoops.com where he said the "wrestlers are the writers" and talent doesn't need to be micro-managed.

"We're talking bullet points, we're talking an overall knowledge of the business, and hey, let them go out and play," said Cody. "Take a look back at the wrestling you and I love. For the most part, they're all grown men and women doing what they were hired to do. They've cut their teeth, they've paid their dues and now they're going to go out there and play their music. I would very much like a presentation that mirrors that. We don't need to micro-manage and we certainly don't need to script a great deal of the product we're planning."

See Also Tommy Dreamer Discusses Possibly Working With AEW

Cody said he has good relationships with lots of available writers/producers out there including Eric Bischoff, Bruce Prichard and Jim Cornette. But for now, he plans on keeping things in-house and let the talent be the driving forces behind AEW Creative.

"This is probably going to be an unpopular thing to say, but I will say it. There won't be a writer hired for All Elite Wrestling any time soon," admitted Cody. "Because wrestlers are the writers. We're the writers. Like I said with guys going out there and playing their own music, believe me – the day comes that I see 'this is something we can really benefit from' – absolutely, but I knew 40 writers in WWE and about four of them actually did anything. The reason I remember them and value them, they helped produce pre-tapes, they were team players, so right now that's one thing we've gotten a lot of questions about. We're keeping it very in-house for now."

Some of this could be due to budget concerns or it could be, as Cody said, many writers don't actually do much to impact the product. As of now All Elite Wrestling has just one event on its schedule with Double or Nothing in May, so there is also not likely a need for a writing team at this time.