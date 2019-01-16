Tommy Dreamer Discusses Possibly Working With AEW

Tommy Dreamer has wrestled all over the world for various promotions. One of the promotions he is most known for is ECW, one that eventually changed the pro wrestling world. He sees the same thing with All Elite Wrestling.

Dreamer is a big fan of what Cody Rhodes and The Young Bucks are doing with the upstart promotion. He recently was in Cody's corner during his NWA World Title match against Nick Aldis at All In. Speaking on Busted Open Radio, Dreamer discussed a potential opportunity to be a part of AEW, if given an offer.

"I have spoken with Matt and Cody about doing stuff there. I said whenever you guys need me I'm happy to help," Dreamer stated. "Nick and Matt helped House of Hardcore in the early stages, I always saw them as main eventers. If there are any two individuals that, If I had sons, I'd want them to be like them. They are two great human beings. Cody, I've known him since he's a little kid, his father was my hero, my friend. I will do anything for those guys because I love them. They want me there, I'm there, if there's not a spot for me, I get it."

AEW is currently working on Double or Nothing, which is scheduled to take place on May 25th inside the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.