- As noted, Ring of Honor announced that CMLL / MLW star Rush signed an exclusive deal with the company. As a result, Rush was forced to withdraw from his upcoming match against LA Park at MLW's April 4th card at the Melrose Ballroom in Queens, NY.

"This is a match and organization Rush wanted to be a part of but sometimes politics get in the way and that's what this comes down to: politics," said MLW CEO Court Bauer.

MLW has booked Pentagon Jr. to replace Rush against Park at the event in a rematch of an encounter voted on by fans as the match of the year for the promotion. The April 4th card now also has an official title: MLW: Rise of the Renegades. Tickets start at just $20 at MLWTickets.com. There is also a fan appreciate ticket available for $30 that enables fans GA access to both the April 4th and April 5th cards (that's $15 a night!).

- MLW also announced this week that Tommy Dreamer and a mystery partner will face Brian Pillman Jr. and a mystery partner of his own for MLW: SUPERFIGHT at the 2300 Arena. The event is an MLW FUSION TV tapings for beIN SPORTS. Fans can buy tickets starting at $15 at MLWgo.com.

- WOW stars Abilene Maverick, Stephy Slays, and Samantha Smart will live tweet the premiere of WOW – Women Of Wrestling as it makes its AXS TV debut this Friday, January 18 at 9 pm ET. Viewers can follow along with the trio online @wow_abilene, @wow_stephanie, and @wow_samsmart. The episode will feature Tessa Blanchard making her WOW debut, as well as Slays battling The Beast and Maverick in a singles match with Fire. Also on the show, WOW bombshells "The All Natural" Khloe Hurtz and Eye Candy collide, while WOW Champion Santana Garrett once again puts her title on the line against WOW legend Jungle Grrrl in the main event. Fans can tweet along using #ASKaSuperhero and by following #WOWSuperheroes.