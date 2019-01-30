Daniel Bryan Poses With New Title (Video), Asuka Defends After SD, Matt Hardy Watching WWE Champions

- WWE posted this video of WWE Champion Daniel Bryan posing with his new eco-friendly title belt backstage after SmackDown. Rowan appears with Bryan.

- The dark main event after Tuesday's WWE TV tapings at the Talking Stick Resort Arena in Phoenix saw SmackDown Women's Champion Asuka retain her title over Charlotte Flair. Charlotte tapped to the Asuka Lock for the finish. Asuka, who retained her title over Becky Lynch at the WWE Royal Rumble on Sunday, did not appear on this week's blue brand broadcast.

- Matt Hardy has his eyes on WWE gold. Hardy took to Twitter during this week's SmackDown and said he will be watching the WWE Champion and all other WWE title holders closely as he prepares for his ring return.

Hardy wrote, "I am watching the @WWE Champion's actions very closely.. As a matter of fact, I'll be watching ALL of the @WWE titleholders very closely for the immediate future. #SDLive"

You can see the full tweet below: