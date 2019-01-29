Daniel Bryan Reveals New WWE Title Belt (Video), R-Truth's Championship Photoshoot, Alexa Bliss

- As noted, R-Truth defeated Shinsuke Nakamura on tonight's WWE SmackDown to become a two-time WWE United States Champion. Above is video from Truth's championship photo shoot.

- Alexa Bliss took to Twitter today and declared she is back. Bliss competed in the 30-woman Royal Rumble Match on Sunday and then worked a tag team match on Monday's RAW. She had been out of action for a few months with concussion issues. She tweeted the following:

" and it didn't matter that she fell apart, it was how she put herself back together " - Atticus #ImBack pic.twitter.com/btmfSuB1mY — Lexi Kaufman (@AlexaBliss_WWE) January 30, 2019

- WWE Champion Daniel Bryan and Rowan revealed a new WWE Title belt on tonight's SmackDown, made out of hemp and wood from a naturally fallen oak tree, according to Bryan. Bryan tossed the main WWE Title in a trash can. Bryan will defend that title in the Elimination Chamber next month against Randy Orton, Samoa Joe, Mustafa Ali, AJ Styles and Jeff Hardy. You can see the new belt below: