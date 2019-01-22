Daniel Bryan Threatens WWE 205 Live Star (Video), Seth Rollins On Rumble Momentum, Tully Blanchard

- Above is video of Seth Rollins talking to Dasha Fuentes after his win over Drew McIntyre on last night's WWE RAW. Rollins points to how he defeated McIntyre in a one-on-one match and says that's about all the momentum you need going into the Royal Rumble Match, but the win took its toll on him as it was emotionally & physically draining. Rollins says he's going to feed off the energy in the Rumble and he can't wait to come out on top. Rollins also says he believes in Finn Balor being able to defeat WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar on Sunday.

- WWE Hall of Famer Tully Blanchard turns 65 years old today.

- Ariya Daivari continues to support Hideo Itami in his bid to become the new WWE Cruiserweight Champion. Itami will join champion Buddy Murphy, Akira Tozawa and Kalisto in a Fatal 4 Way for the title at Sunday's Royal Rumble pay-per-view. Daivari tweeted this video of WWE Champion Daniel Bryan talking about how dangerous Itami is.

"Hideo Itami. Is Hideo Itami dangerous? Well, I can't hear out of my left ear," Bryan said. "You see, Hideo Itami and I were fighting in Ring of Honor in 2006, and we got into a battle of strikes, a battle that I lost. A battle that ruptured my ear drum, and shortly thereafter, not only could I not hear out of my left ear, I can't even go under water. So, is Hideo Itami dangerous? Yes, he's dangerous, and if I ever see Hideo Itami on SmackDown, he's going to get all that's coming to him."