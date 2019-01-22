Dash Wilder References WWE Release Reports?, Heavy Machinery Wins Dark Match, Ricochet - WWE 2K19

- As noted earlier, the WWE 2K19 Rising Stars Pack DLC is now available. The pack features Candice LeRae, Dakota Kai, Lacey Evans, Lio Rush, Mike Kanellis, Maria Kanellis and WWE NXT North American Champion Ricochet. 2K posted this video of Ricochet's entrance in the game.

- The dark match before tonight's WWE SmackDown from the Intrust Bank Arena in Wichita, Kansas saw Heavy Machinery's Tucker Knight and Otis Dozovic defeat The Colons, Primo and Epico. This week's Royal Rumble go-home edition of SmackDown did not feature any of the new call-ups from WWE NXT. EC3, Lacey Evans and Heavy Machinery were seen on Monday's RAW while Nikki Cross was mentioned.

- The Revival's Dash Wilder took to Instagram today and apparently made light of the reports on he and Scott Dawson asking for their WWE releases earlier this month. As seen below, Dash posted a screenshot from last night's RAW segment with The Revival and Vince McMahon, which led to them getting another shot at RAW Tag Team Champions Bobby Roode and Chad Gable. The Revival lost that match, which featured Curt Hawkins as the special referee. You can see Wilder's post below:

"Vinnie, you got a sec? We have a request." #FTR