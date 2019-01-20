News On When The Revival's WWE Contracts Expire

The Revival reportedly wanted to request their release from WWE before their match on this past Monday's RAW, however Vince McMahon and Triple H had been preoccupied throughout the day with preparing RAW's Braun Strowman segment. Dash Wilder and Scott Dawson ended up waiting until after their match was finished to discuss the subject, according to Dave Meltzer on the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio.

Meltzer is also reporting that The Revival's contracts don't expire until April of 2020. As we previously reported, the team has not received their release. The Revival continue to work WWE live events, competing in a triple threat tag team match Friday night in San Antonio, Texas that has been praised by wrestlers and fans in attendance. Sasha Banks took to Twitter to congratulate the team on their entertaining match, inciting an interesting exchange that we reported on here, which ended with Sasha posting a GIF that read, "take me with you."

Meltzer also mentioned how Dash Wilder's trademarking of #FTR on January 1 was no coincidence, so they have been thinking about leaving the company for awhile. Wilder & Dawson claim #FTR refers to "Forever The Revival," but the hashtag was actually first used by The Young Bucks when they feuded with The Revival over Twitter in 2017. The Bucks said it stood for, "Fix The Revival" or even, "f--k The Revival" at times.