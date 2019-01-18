The Revival's Scott Dawson Posts Interesting Video Following WWE Release Reports

The Revival appeared to comment on their status with WWE using Twitter after they reportedly requested their releases earlier this week.

Dash Wilder is now going by his real name, Daniel Wheeler, on Twitter. He hasn't tweeted since his exchange with Maria Kanellis this past weekend.

Meanwhile, Scott Dawson posted the clip below from Rocky Balboa of Sylvester Stallone's iconic character explaining how the world works to his son.

"Let me tell you something you already know," Rocky says. "The world ain't all sunshine and rainbows. It's a very mean and nasty place and I don't care how tough you are it will beat you to your knees and keep you there permanently if you let it. You, me, or nobody is gonna hit as hard as life. But it ain't about how hard ya hit. It's about how hard you can get hit and keep moving forward, how much you can take and keep moving forward. That's how winning is done!"