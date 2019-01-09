WWE Star Registers Familiar Trademark, Ronda Rousey Knocks The WWE Horsewomen, SmackDown Top 10

- Above are the top 10 moments from last night's WWE SmackDown in Jacksonville, FL.

- Dash Wilder of The Revival filed to trademark the "#FTR" name back on January 1. Wilder trademarked the term for wrestling use, not merchandise. The use provided with the application reads like this: "Entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests; Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer"

The Revival now has the "#FTR" hashtag on their trunks. Wilder and Scott Dawson will say it represents "Forever The Revival" but the hashtag was first used by The Young Bucks during their Twitter feud with The Revival back in 2017, as "Fix The Revival" or "f--k The Revival" at times.

See Also News On WWE Changing Royal Rumble PPV Title Match, Possible Plans For Big WrestleMania Match

- RAW Women's Champion Ronda Rousey knocked WWE's Horsewomen this week when commenting on new #1 contender Sasha Banks and their upcoming title match at the WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view. Rousey wrote:

@sashabankswwe Congrats on your win against @niajaxwwe last night, it'll be my honor to defend my #rawwomenschampionship from you. But it'll be my absolute pleasure dispelling the #fantasy of the #fauxhorsewomen when I beat you at the #RoyalRumble - this is the #reality era, and the real #4horsewomen are here to define it. #TheBossVsTheBaddest #RondaVsSasha #Jan27 #4horsewomenVSfauxhorsewomen check link in bio for context if you missed the action last night