Did Peak Viewership For Impact Wrestling On Twitch Hold Steady In Week 3?

In numbers available on SullyGnome (a Twitch statistics and analysis website) for the 7 day period of January 22nd-28th, IMPACT Wrestling peaked at 8,732 viewers (at some point on Friday night), an 11% increase from last week's 7,866 viewers.

The IMPACT vs. Battle Pro Battle of Brooklyn had between 500-600 viewers at any one time on Saturday night (the show was taped the previous day). The night was competitive for streaming of pro wrestling- with not only AAA streaming at the same time on Twitch but NXT and ROH running live programming on the WWE Network and HonorClub, respectively, as well.

The IMPACT Twitch channel is programmed nearly 24/7 and over 155 hours in the last week, averaged 267 viewers (equivalent to last week) for a total watch time of 42,214 hours (virtually the same as last week). IMPACT gained 1,712 followers over the week (and now has 71,387 followers on the platform).

IMPACT was the most watched program in the Wrestling category. In comparison, AAA was ranked second. The AAA promotion peaked at 3,464 viewers and streamed 147 hours of content. It averaged 155 viewers with a total watch time of 23,152 hours.

