Impact Wrestling On Twitch Peak Viewership Declines For Week 2

In numbers available on SullyGnome (a Twitch statistics and analysis website) for the 7 day period of January 15th-21st, IMPACT Wrestling peaked at 7,866 viewers (at some point on Friday night), a 25% decline from last week's 10,422 viewers.

The channel is programmed nearly 24/7 and over 157 hours in the last week, averaged 267 viewers (compared to last week's 318) for a total watch time of 42,805 hours (compared to last week's 51,662). IMPACT gained 2,346 followers for the week (and now has 69,674 followers on the platform).

IMPACT was the most watched program in the Wrestling category. In comparison, AAA was ranked second. The AAA promotion peaked at 4,587 viewers and streamed 147 hours of content. It averaged 154 viewers with a total watch time of 23,406 hours.

