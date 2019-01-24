Drew McIntyre Says Dolph Ziggler Took Advantage Of Their Alliance

Drew McIntyre made waves in WWE when he departed from NXT and aligned himself with Dolph Ziggler on WWE RAW in April 2018. Though their partnership ultimately wouldn't last, during their time together, McIntyre would assist Ziggler in obtaining his 6 Intercontinental Championship, they would become Tag Team Champions together, and McIntyre would be one of the sole survivors at last year's WWE Survivor Series.

McIntyre was recently a guest on Planeta Wrestling and during the discussion, he talked in-character about the roller coaster of a relationship he's had with Ziggler. McIntyre would take credit for every accomplishment the duo has achieved and he is convinced that Ziggler took full advantage of their joining forces.

"Dolph certainly took advantage of the alliance, since I won him the [Intercontinental] Championship, and I single-handedly won the Tag Team Titles, and made him relevant again - for the first time in his entire career," McIntyre stated. "So I think it's the other way around, Dolph took advantage of me. But he brought me in to RAW, we were a formidable duo, and now that I'm on my own, I'm about to fulfill my destiny. Get my hands on that Universal Championship. But first, I've got to win that Royal Rumble."

WWE Royal Rumble takes place this Sunday at Chase Stadium in Phoenix, Arizona. Join us here at Wrestling Inc. for live coverage beginning at 5 pm ET.

You can listen to the full interview above. If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit Planeta Wrestling with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.