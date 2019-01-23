Drew McIntyre Tweets Vince McMahon Photos, Aiden English On His Commentary Debut, Nigel McGuinness

- SmackDown Superstar Aiden English made his commentary debut on last night's WWE 205 Live episode, calling the action with Nigel McGuinness and Vic Joseph. Above is post-show video of English talking to Kayla Braxton about the new gig, which is scheduled to run through WrestleMania 35 season.

"Did you hear it? I thought it went great. First time doing it and I knocked it out of the park," English told Braxton.

English also said he's ready for some more announce table action after getting this first taste. He said his favorite part about the new role was feeling the energy from the fans and the 205 Live Superstars.

- WWE announcer Nigel McGuinness turns 43 years old today while former WWE Women's Champion Leilani Kai turns 59.

- Drew McIntyre took to Twitter this week and shared a photo from his "Chosen One" segment with Vince McMahon in 2009, along with a photo from the January 14 RAW where McIntyre told Vince that he is what ruthless aggression looks like, before declaring he will win Sunday's 30-man Royal Rumble match.

Drew wrote, "'Standing on the precipice of a prophecy fulfilled' #RoyalRumble"

You can see the full tweet below: