Edge & Christian On The Revival Asking For Their WWE Releases, Vince McMahon Not Pushing Tag Teams

Recently on E&C's Pod Of Awesomeness WWE Legends Edge and Christian shared their thoughts on some major headlines in the world of WWE. Specifically, Edge and Christian talked about Finn Bálor replacing Braun Strowman in the Universal Championship match at WWE Royal Rumble against Brock Lesnar. Also, Edge and Christian discussed the rumor that Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder of The Revival have asked for their releases from WWE.

On the subject of Finn Bálor being inserted into the Universal Championship match at Royal Rumble, Edge and Christian agreed that the change is welcome. 'The Rated R Superstar' went on to say that he is happy for Bálor and compared the inaugural Universal Champion to SmackDown Live's Jeff Hardy.

"I like it! I like it a lot because I really like Finn as a person. Outside of the ring, he's just a really good guy. He [has] got his head on straight. He has a good attitude, a good outlook on life. So it's nice to see a guy who the audience wants in that position. He's one of those guys that when he comes out, the whole audience does his thing and they're invested in him. It's like a Jeff Hardy in that there's an intangible there, so it's nice to see him get this showcase." Edge added, "I just hope Brock has his working boots on."

Christian indicated that he enjoyed the WWE Monday Night RAW segment where Bálor called out WWE Chairman Vince McMahon for never believing in him. 'Captain Charisma' shared that perception is reality in the eyes of the wrestleverse, and sprinkling in bits of reality makes for entertaining programming.

"I liked that promo segment and like they said a little while ago that [WWE] are going to listen more to the fans, and things were going to change, and people were going to get more opportunities," Christian explained. "And we saw Finn became the first ever Universal Champion. And then, of course, injury and he had to step aside and never had a chance to have any sort of run with it and he has kind of been working his way up to this point ever since. And I think whenever you can put nuggets of truth into promos like he did where he was saying to Mr. McMahon, 'there's no secret that you never believed in me.' And I don't know how true that is, but if that is the perception, then it's reality from the fans' perspective."

With respect to the rumors that The Revival have requested their release from WWE, Edge acknowledged that he understands the team's frustrations.

"Here's the thing, we've obviously touted," Edge said. I know me personally, I think they're phenomenal. I think if given the chance, quite possibly, them and Usos neck and neck as to who the top team, at least in my perspective, is in the industry. Man, if it's true, I get it in a way. It [has] got to be frustrating… like we talked about, a six-minute match, what kind of story can you tell in a six-minute match? It's hard. And then, you start throwing in Lucha House Party rules and all of these things. I think the danger, sometimes, is people think, 'alright, I'm on the big show now, WWE. Here we go.' And it can be disillusioning at times because I remember we had to go out and have a handicap match against Steve Blackman in two minutes. Huh? How do we do that? You work through it and how that things change around through hard work.

"But, taking the bull by the horns and just asking for your release, whether it's true or not, shows that you're willing to really do something in order to try because I think for them, it's just wanting a shot to show what they can do after proving they can do it in NXT."

Christian suggested that talent always rises to the top eventually; however, 'The Instant Classic' conceded that the decision was The Revival's to make.

"It's a hard thing to walk away from," Christian, who left WWE for TNA in 2005, admitted. "It really is and, like I've said, I've always been of the mindset that talent won't stay down forever. If you have talent, eventually, you'll kick that door open and you'll run. But every person has their own agenda, has their own thoughts and feelings, and if that's how they feel, then, you can't stop them."

Also, during the discussion of The Revival, Edge questioned whether WWE is committed to tag team wrestling and noted that whenever tag team wrestling got big in WWE, it was not purposive.

"I don't know how much Vince [McMahon] will ever focus on tag teams because I don't think he sees money in it. There can be. We've proven there can be, and the Rock 'N' Roll Express has proven there can be, and the Dudleys and the Road Warriors. And there [are] a lot of instances proving that tag team wrestling, and I know that Steve Austin would be one to throw his hat into this ring. Tag team wrestling can be the best match on the show." Edge continued, "I just don't know if Vince is ever going that way. I think any time that tag team wrestling has made any kind of headway on the show it [has] almost been by accident without anybody realizing that it's happening!"



Source: E&C's Pod Of Awesomeness