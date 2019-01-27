Edge Talks 2005 WWE Royal Rumble Botched Finish With John Cena And Batista, Vince McMahon's Injury

As seen in the video above, WWE Hall of Famer Edge was in the UK recently and sat down for a discussion with some wrestling fans and Inside The Ropes. Edge would go in to detail about the 2005 Royal Rumble match, where an unplanned ending saw the final two participants, John Cena and Batista, fall out of the ring simultaneously. Vince McMahon stormed to the ring to confront the men and he ultimately tore both his quads in his attempt to slide under the ropes and in to the ring.

Edge was actually eliminated from the Rumble just prior to the aforementioned events unfolding, so he got a first-hand view of everything taking place. Edge laughed as he explained McMahon, full of rage, entering the arena and charging to the ring in his power walk.

"The infamous Royal Rumble, now, everyone remembers that John Cena and Batista were last, right?" Edge asked the audience. "And everybody remembers that they went out at the same time, and it's like, 'Uh oh!' What you might not remember is, I was the third last competitor in there. I get eliminated, I'm starting to get up and go down the ramp and I see them both land and I went, 'Oh, s--t!' Hmm, this is going to be interesting. Here what's crazy, they hit simultaneously. You cannot map that out any better. I'm still walking to the back and I just see [Vince McMahon's] pompadour come power walking out. Vince has a power walk anyway but this was like, next level power walk. This was like a Thanos power walk, like, eating worlds. I just went, 'Oh no, oh good Lord.'

Edge mentioned how confused he was after Vince initially entered the ring. With his botched entrance and both quads torn, Vince was unable to stand up, so he stayed in a sitting position inside the ring and demanded that the match be restarted. Edge recalls Vince refusing help to walk and he somehow managed to reach his limo without assistance from anyone else.

"Now, Vince is not the most athletic man in the world, he's kinda like a newborn colt on ice. You can just tell he's strong, he can lift weights, but I wouldn't put him in a basketball game. I get through the curtain and all I see is him go to dive in, go to stand up and just - ugh -," Edge continued, imitating someone falling backward. "This is odd, those guys are standing in the ring, now he's sitting there? Huh, go to get up - ugh. He tore both quads.

"Nobody knew at that time, I just remember like, 'Oh man, I am getting out of dodge.' I am going back to that dressing room. And then we were told, don't go in the hallway, don't go in the hallway, don't go in the hallway," Edge emphasized. "They had the hallways clear so Vince could somehow manage to walk because he refused help with two, torn f---ing quads. So that he could get in his car, his limo, to take him to a hospital to get his torn quads fixed. That was a surreal little moment."

