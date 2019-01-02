Embarrassing Moment For Asuka At WWE Live Event (Video), WWE UK Title Match Set For Takeover, Stock

- Joey Coffey vs. WWE UK Champion Pete Dunne is now official for the main event of the WWE NXT UK "Takeover: Blackpool" event on Saturday, January 12. The BruiserWeight and Gallus' Iron King had their contract signing on today's NXT UK episode, seen in the video above.

- WWE stock was down 0.71% today, closing at $74.19 per share. Today's high was $75.44 and the low was $73.08.

- SmackDown Women's Champion Asuka is getting some negative attention on social media this week after a fan tweeted a clip of her botching moves at Sunday's WWE live event in Tampa, Florida. You can see the clip below. Asuka retained her title over Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair in that match, which took place before the main event.