Eric Young Cuts Cryptic Promo On WWE Being Scared (Video), Bobby Lashley's Misunderstood Era, EC3

Dasha Fuentes talking to Lio Rush and new WWE Intercontinental Champion Bobby Lashley after his big win on last night's RAW.

"10 years. 10 years and I'm back," Lashley said. "I think this is a lot of misunderstanding going around here because of what I did. I got Lio here, we came up with a plan and we executed. And now look where we're at."

Rush went on and said people don't understand or get it because they're cheering for the wrong person. Rush said Lashley came back to WWE as a hero and this is officially The Misunderstood Era but Lashley is now exactly where he's supposed to be - on top.

- WWE has a new poll asking fans which Superstar were they most excited to see on RAW this week. As of this writing, 43% voted for EC3 while 37% voted for Nikki Cross, 11% for Heavy Machinery and 9% for Lacey Evans.

- We noted on Monday evening how SAnitY leader Eric Young promised a special message during RAW. That message did not air during the show but Young did release an Instagram video during the show, as seen below.

"This is me in a cage. Now this cage is where the WWE Universe wants me," Young said. "They want me confined. They want me quiet, they want me muzzled, they want me to not be a threat. The sickness is everywhere, the sickness has got a hold of everyone and everything, from upper management to the top to the bottom, the WWE Universe is scared. They're scared to hear the truth. They've got me in this cage because they don't want you hearing my words, they don't want you to feel my message. You see, the problem with a cage like this is there are holes. There are holes and the truth will come through."

Young also noted that part 2 of his message will be posted tonight during SmackDown. You can see his posts below:

PART 1. Kept in a cage! HEAR MY MESSAGE JOIN THE RIGHTEOUS! #SANitY #WWE #RAW #SMACKDOWN #WORLDCLASSMANIAC

Part 2 during #smackdown tomorrow! #SANitY #WWE #worldclassmaniac