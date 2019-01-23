Finn Balor Discusses His Approach To Social Media

Finn Balor has seemingly spent all of his WWE career trying to get himself over in the eyes of WWE creative and Vince McMahon. Who Balor doesn't need to get over with is the WWE Universe as he's one of the most popular Superstars both in the ring and on social media.

Balor is all business when it comes to the squared circle, but he has a much more lighthearted approach to social media. He talked with Iain Chambers about his social media philosophy and why his mom thinks he's crazy.

The #1 contender for the @WWE #UniversalChampionship at #RoyalRumble @FinnBalor takes what he does in the ring VERY seriously.



His social media? Not so much. ??????



My full interview with him is coming soon to @TheyAreNXTUK. pic.twitter.com/cPH1q8OZP0 — Iain Chambers (@IainChambersTV) January 17, 2019

"I try not to take anything too seriously," stated Balor.'"I'm a professional wrestler [laughter], so I can't take anything too seriously.

"My mom looks at me and goes, 'Fergal, how did you end up doing this?' She's so proud but I don't think she can get her head around that what I do is essentially jumping around the ring in my underpants for money...I used to do it for free."

On social media, Balor often posts self-deprecating photos or fan art and often times without context or any captions. He purposely leaves his posts open to interpretation and emphasizes that he doesn't even read the comments in response to the posts.

"Social media is something where I'll have an idea or spur of the moment thought that I won't think twice about," stated Balor. "I'll just post it and leave it there and people can read into it and see things however they want to see things.

See Also Finn Balor Reveals His Two Dream WWE WrestleMania Opponents

"Trust me – I'm not reading the comments. I'm not worried about what people are saying. It's just something for me to show a little bit more depth of my character and my personality. Give [the fans] who I am as a person. You gotta find the humor in a lot of things and especially in yourself and that's how I treat social media."