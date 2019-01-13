Finn Balor Reveals His Two Dream WWE WrestleMania Opponents

As seen in the video above, WWE superstar, Finn Balor took the time for an interview with Inside The Ropes while visiting WWE's new UK Performance Center in London. Among the topics discussed, Balor established which two opponents he most desires to step in the ring with at WrestleMania. Balor also explained why Championship Titles aren't as important to him as they were in the earlier stages of his WWE career.

Balor, like many WWE stars throughout the decades, hopes to one day compete against The Undertaker at WrestleMania, being fully aware that Taker's final match treads closer with each passing year. Balor also mentioned potentially facing Brock Lesnar and explained that the stakes of having The Universal Title on the line on a grand stage like WrestleMania would be equally as satisfying to him.

"Obviously, the kid Finn Balor wants to face the Undertaker," Balor said. "And obviously time is running out with Undertaker, obviously who knows when his last match is gonna be or what his last match will be. But with what's on the line with The Beast, [Brock Lesnar], and how long is he gonna be around, we don't know. Honestly, I'd take either one."

Shortly after his successful stint as NXT World Champion, Finn Balor became the first-ever WWE Universal Champion when he defeated Seth Rollins at SummerSlam 2016. This achievement would also mark him as the first WWE competitor to win a World Championship in his debut PPV match. For Balor, however, the Championship belts and accolades lost part of their significance after he won his first major WWE Championship. Balor's attention has shifted more toward being a positive influence in people's lives and inspiring them to remain true to themselves.

"I don't really believe in titles and monikers and stuff like that," Balor said. "I think influencing people in a positive manner, and that may sound a little corny and cliche, but honestly, something in me changed when I won the universal title. Because that was the goal my whole career, was to try to get there and try to win the title. 'No, you'll never win the title, you'll never make it in to WWE, you'll never be a wrestler, you'll never be the champion.' And then finally, all of a sudden, I'm holding the title, and I go, 'Ah, now I've done it. What do I do now?'"

Balor recognizes that he had a moment at the top of the mountain, albeit brief, and now he hopes to use his elevated position as a means of good instead of self promotion.

"So, I've already kinda had that feeling of what it's like to be champion, and obviously it got snatched away very quickly, but I already made it to the top of the hill," Balor said. "So I'm just trying to meander through my professional career and figure out different ways to spread the positive message. And obviously, the 'Balor Club For Everyone' is something I'm very passionate about. I think, we as performers need to use our platform for more good as opposed to just ridiculous self arrogance."

You can listen to the full interview in the video above.