Tony Khan Comments On Death Of Ted Turner, Says AEW Dynamite Will Begin With Tribute

Following the death of former WCW owner, media mogul, and founder of TNT and TBS, Ted Turner, it was announced via AEW's social media that Wednesday's three-hour block of "AEW Dynamite" and "AEW Collision" will be dedicated to him. During his X (formerly Twitter) livestream ahead of the show, AEW President Tony Khan revealed more about the tributes the company will be paying to the veteran of the "Monday Night Wars." Khan said it was a very sad day in the world of TV and professional wrestling.

"The man who gave us this platform, the man who created TBS and TNT and so many great television channels and so many great concepts in the field of television, the late, great Mr. Ted Turner has passed," Khan said. "We've been making some changes tonight ahead of the show... Very fittingly, we will have some words from Mr. Tony Schiavone, some heartfelt thoughts to start the show, as well as a 10-bell salute to the man who gave us this platform to have Wednesday night 'Dynamite,' Saturday night 'Collision' and all the AEW television shows from the very beginning."

Khan has often expressed his admiration for WCW, and AEW has been compared to the company since its inception. Turner passed away at the age of 87, surrounded by his family, on Wednesday. It was Turner who signed off on Eric Bischoff's 1995 pitch to bring "WCW Monday Nitro" to TV.

Wednesday's edition of "Dynamite" will see AEW World Heavyweight Champion Darby Allin defend his gold against TNT Champion Kevin Knight. In his livestream, Khan also announced that Continental Champion Kazuchika Okada will defend his title against a returning Bryan Keith.