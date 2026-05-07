Former WWE Star Dakota Kai Explains Decision To Take A Break From Wrestling

Last year, for the second time in her career, Dakota Kai was released by WWE, sending her out into the world of independent wrestling. However, this time around, Kai (who now wrestles as Charlie) took a significant break from the industry, only making her in-ring return earlier this year. Appearing on "Insight with Chris Van Vliet," the wrestler elaborated on her decision to take some time off.

"After leaving WWE, I didn't want to necessarily rush back into anything," Charlie said. "I wanted to get back into wrestling on my terms and find that passion and that love for it, and do it for fun, basically. I wanted to do it for fun."

Charlie revealed that she was just waiting for the right time to return, and AEW star Will Ospreay eventually reached out to inquire about a show he was involved with for Pro Wrestling EVE in the United Kingdom. Charlie agreed, and she wound up wrestling Kris Statlander at the event.

"I'm like, 'Oh, my God – perfect.' She's been on my bucket list for years," Charlie said. "The longer I was away from wrestling – which was needed for me, personally, just emotionally and mentally – the thought of wrestling again was looming over me. I have very severe performance anxiety, so the longer I was away, the more anxious I got about it. But then she made it so easy."

Asked to clarify if she had lost her passion for pro wrestling, Charlie said she did not, but instead stated that she simply wanted to start again on her own terms, with a renewed passion equal to when she first entered the business. However, since then, Charlie has wrestled just one other match: last month against Shotzi Blackheart in House of Glory.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Insight" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.