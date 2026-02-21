Charlie (FKA Dakota Kai) Reflects On WWE Release, Falling Back In Love With Wrestling

The wrestler formerly known as Dakota Kai in WWE now performs simply as Charlie, and she's preparing for her return match after nearly a year out of the ring. Speaking on "Busted Open Radio," Charlie stated that the break was much-needed, and it sounds as though she'll be refreshed heading into her bout against AEW's Kris Statlander.

"I definitely needed to take that sort of step back from it," Charlie said. "I was incredibly grateful for my time at WWE, you know? Everyone I met there and worked with, ... the locker room especially [has] such a big part of my heart. I loved that time, but I think I just really needed to take a step back and sort of rebuild myself in terms of confidence and what I thought about myself as a wrestler in this world. I didn't really know if I still had a place in this world, you know?"

Reflecting on her time in WWE, Charlie felt, like many others, that there was a "glass ceiling" on how high she could rise in the promotion. Looking back at her release, she believes her injuries played a part in the company's decision. Additionally, it coincided with WWE being acquired under the TKO umbrella, resulting in budget cuts.

The former Kai was still surprised, though, as she had just taken part in a prominent singles tournament on TV. Still, she acknowledges that WWE's decision to cut her wasn't personal, and she's spent the time since building herself back up and, eventually, preparing to get back in the ring.

Charlie will face Statlander at Pro Wrestling EVE's Wrestle Queendom VIII in London, England, on March 8, 2026. The sold out show will take place at a club known as the Indigo at the O2, with other wrestlers booked including Willow Nightingale, Harley Cameron, and Rhio, among others.

