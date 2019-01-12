Finn Balor Wrestles At WWE NXT UK Takeover (Video)

Finn Balor made a surprise appearance at today's WWE NXT UK "Takeover: Blackpool" event and defeated Jordan Devlin in the second match on the card. This was his debut for the brand.

Balor was in England for the launch of the WWE UK Performance Center on Friday.

Devlin was originally supposed to wrestle Travis Banks at Takeover. WWE shot an angle earlier in the day that saw Devlin attack Banks backstage. Their match came and Banks attacked Devlin during his entrance. Devlin turned it around and injured Banks' leg, which brought out NXT UK General Manager Johnny Saint and his assistant, Sid Scala. They revealed Devlin's new opponent and out came Balor to a big pop.

It appears WWE has big things planned for Devlin, who has been compared to Balor, as WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels praised Devlin in the media this weekend, as we noted earlier today. Michaels said, "One guy who I didn't know, or hadn't seen was Jordan Devlin. He was good when he came in, but now he is really starting to feel it. [Jordan] is oozing confidence. And I hate to pinpoint one person, but I have seen him grow exponentially He is a real talented kid, and his ceiling is pretty darn high."

