First-Ever WWE NXT UK Tag Team Champions Crowned At "Takeover: Blackpool" (Photos, Video)

"Grizzled Young Veterans" James Drake and Zack Gibson became the first-ever WWE NXT UK Tag Team Champions by winning the tournament finals over "Moustache Mountain" Tyler Bate and Trent Seven at today's NXT UK "Takeover: Blackpool" event. This was the opening match of the show.

Drake and Gibson previously held the PROGRESS World Tag Team Titles together on two occasions.

Other teams in the tournament were Gallus (Wolfgang and Mark Coffey) plus the team of Flash Morgan Webster and Mark Andrews.

