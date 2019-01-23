Flip Gordon Injury Update, Will He Wrestle At ROH / NJPW G1 Supercard?

Earlier this month, Flip Gordon went down earlier this month at ROH Honor Reigns Supreme in Concord, North Carolina during a match against "Hot Sauce" Tracy Williams. After hitting a dropkick in the corner on Williams, Gordon began to favor his knee and ended up rolling out of the ring due to the pain. The match ended up being called shortly after that.

Ring of Honor has now confirmed Gordon has a full MCL tear in his right knee.

Although he'll be out for a bit, the positive news is Gordon should still be able to wrestle at the sold-out ROH / NJPW G1 Supercard event at Madison Square Garden on April 6.

Ring of Honor's next tour is the Road to G1 Supercard in Dallas (January 24), Houston (January 25), and San Antonio (January 26) featuring a 12-team Tag Wars tournament with the winning team receiving a future ROH World Tag Team Championship match.