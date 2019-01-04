Former TNA Knockout Works WWE NXT Tapings, Mick Foley Revisits WWE Title Win (Video), Chris Kanyon

- Today marks 20 years since WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley defeated The Rock for his first WWE Title win, as Mankind. The match was taped on December 29, 1998 but it didn't air until January 4. As seen above, the new episode of WWE Revisited features Foley looking back at that big moment, which was spoiled by Tony Schiavone on WCW Nitro.

- Former WWE and WCW star Jim Powers turns 60 years old today. Also, today would have been the 48th birthday of the late Chris Kanyon.

- Former TNA Knockout Rebel worked last night's WWE NXT TV tapings. Using her real name Tanea Brooks, she teamed with Amber Nova to face Io Shirai and Kairi Sane in a match that should air on January 23. Below is a photo from their entrance and post-show comments from Rebel: