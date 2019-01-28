Wrestling Inc.

Former UFC Champion At WWE Performance Center (Photo), More Botch Club Episodes On The Way?, Top 10

By Daniel Yanofsky | January 28, 2019

- WWE uploaded the above video of the top attacks on an already injured WWE Superstar. Highlights included the rivalry between Roman Reigns and Braun Strowman, Big Show smacking a stretchered Rey Mysterio against the ring post, and "Stone Cold" Steve Austin attacking Mr. McMahon in the hospital.

- Former UFC Women's Featherweight Champion Cris Cyborg was spotted at the WWE Performance Center today. ESPN's Ariel Helwani shared a photo on his Twitter of the appearance. Cyborg had been teasing a run with WWE for quite some time, even interacting at one point on social media with Becky Lynch.


- A fan on Twitter asked Karl Anderson is more Botch Club episodes would be showing up on the WWE Network in the near future. Anderson responded, "I don't think so." You can check out the first episode with Gallows and Anderson that aired in December in the video below.



