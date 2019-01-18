Former WWE Divas Tease Return, Full 2006 Royal Rumble Cruiserweight Title Match, WWE Shop

- WWE uploaded the full Cruiserweight Championship match from the 2006 Royal Rumble pay-per-view event, which you can watch in the video above. The match featured then-Champion Kid Kash defending the title in on open invitational match. Gregory Helms (a.k.a. Shane Helms) pinned Funaki to win the title.

- Through the end of the day, WWEShop.com has their semi-annual clearance sale. You can get 30% off 2 clearance items, 40% off 3 clearance items & 50% off 4+ clearance items by clicking here and using code SAVEMORE at checkout. The sale ends Friday, January 18th at 11:59 PM PT.

- Michelle McCool and Layla El teased a LayCool reunion on Twitter. The two former WWE Divas formed in alliance in 2009 that lasted two years. When McCool was asked about the possibility of going after the resurrected WWE Women's Tag Team Championship, McCool replied, "All they gotta do is ask, then y'all have to get [Layla]"

Layla responded, "Oh my ........ it all depends how much the @WWEUniverse & @wwe wants to see #laycool #besties #flawlessones grace their tv screens"

You can check out the exchange below:

All they gotta do is ask, then y'all have to get @mslayel ???? https://t.co/zU9TeGCtZW — Michelle McCool (@McCoolMichelleL) January 15, 2019