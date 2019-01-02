Former WWE Star Changes His Look (Photo), Chris Jericho Reminder, New MLW Signing, WAW Fightmare 3

- MLW announced that Davey Boy Smith has signed a multi-year deal with MLW. Smith's fellow Hart Foundation stablemates, Teddy Hart and Brian Pillman Jr., signed with the organization in 2018.

"Davey is very special," said MLW CEO Court Bauer. "He's been a part of MLW dating back to when he was just 18 and I know I speak for fans and the league when I say we're very excited to see what the big guy does in 2019 and beyond."

- WAW, the promotion owned by the family of Paige, have announced "Fightmare 3" which will take place in Carrow Road, in Norwich, a football stadium with an attendance of 27,000. Grant Holt, former football player, will be at the show, along with stars from the U.S. and the U.K. You can get more details at Fightmare.co.uk.

- A reminder that Chris Jericho will be hosting a special edition of his podcast with WWE Hall of Famer Dory Funk Jr. next Saturday, January 12, 2019 at the !BANG! TV Sound Stage in Ocala, Florida. The former NWA World Champion promises to "tell the truth, the whole truth and nothing but the truth" on Jericho's show. There will also be a meet and greet with Jericho and Dory plus two !BANG! TV matches. For ticket information, call (352) 895-4658 or visit Dory's website at dory-funk.com.

- Former WWE star Simon Gotch recently shaved off his trademark mustache, as seen below:

Antony Copland contributed to this article.